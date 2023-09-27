Otterbein's Cookies gets new packaging, longer expiration date

BALTIMORE — The beloved local brand of Otterbein's Cookies has announced it's updating its red-and-white checkered packaging.

The cookie company, which dates to 1881, said it's refreshing the brand with design improvements and a longer "Best By" date.

The new packaging features "a modern, elevated design that still calls back to simpler times" and a new, air-tight plastic sleeve that reduces breakage and extends freshness by 3 1/2 months, according to a press release.

Extending the expiration date is allowing the company to expand distribution in the coming months.

Ben Otterbein, fifth-generation owner, said in a statement: