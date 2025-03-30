O's throw a party to open the season

It's time for O's fans to put on the orange.

The Orioles are opening the new season with a block party.

There was food, fun, and activities for the whole family to enjoy.

In addition, fans got to run the bases themselves.

"There's so much to do," says Renee Stokes, an O's Fan.

"We went to the dugout, took pictures in the dugout went out on the field. You can ask questions and get answers to certain sessions, it's great. Everybody is all together, the weather is beautiful, what more could you ask for?"

Fans are confident the O's can win it all, and they have high expectations for the season.

Fans should know that the game has been moved up to 2:35pm from it's previous 3:05pm start time because of expected inclement weather.