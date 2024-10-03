O's postseason ends quickly and quietly

BALTIMORE — Halloween must be drawing near, because this was a horror movie in Camden Yards.

The O’s go home early in a sweep, losing 2-1 to the Kansas City Royals.

In two wildcard games, they were only able to muster up One. Single. Run.

The season is over. The Orioles are swept away in the playoffs for the second consecutive year. — Shawn Stepner (@StepnerWMAR) October 2, 2024

They made history, though.

Baltimore has lost 10 consecutive postseason games dating back to Game 1 of the 2014 ALCS on October 10 vs. Kansas City.

This is the longest playoff losing streak since Minnesota dropped 18 postseason games in a row from October 6, 2004 to September 30, 2020.

As of tonight, they have been swept in four consecutive playoff series since the 2014 ALCS vs. the Royals, along with the wild card game vs. the Blue Jays in 2016.

The O’s bats were at a complete standstill for 13 straight innings vs. the Royals.

The only glimmer of hope was a solo homer from none other than Cedric Mullins to tie the game 1-1 in the 5th inning.

The 5th inning had a lot of potential energy but no kinetic.

The birds loaded the bases with no outs. However, all runners were left stranded like Tom Hanks in the movie Cast Away.

This would be the kiss of death. The Orioles were not able to cross home plate again.

A season which held so much promise ends quickly and quietly.

Another team from Baltimore loses to another from Kansas City.