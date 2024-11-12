O's, Red Cross, MedStar Health to hold Pitch-In Blood Drive in response to recent hurricanes

BALTIMORE — Help for the victims of Hurricane Milton and Helene, with a little assistance from the Baltimore Orioles.

On Tuesday, the team partnered with MedStar Health and The Red Cross for a blood drive at Camden Yards.

Organizers say there's always an increase in need when a natural disaster hits since blood donations in those areas aren't always possible.

While Tuesday's blood drive is over, there are always future events for you to come out and give back.

"We're coming back up on the holiday season, people who want to give back blood, donation is the most amazing gift that you could give," says Bethany Bray Patterson of the Red Cross.

"You don't have to wrap it. It doesn't cost anything, and you're helping save lives. We do have a number of blood drives coming up in the Baltimore area,"

Those who participated received a $10 electronic gift card to businesses partnered up with the Red Cross.

The Orioles also gave away some game tickets to people who came out to donate.