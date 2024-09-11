O's last homestand before the postseason

Fans of the Birds have six more chances to see the O’s play at Camden Yards this year, in the regular season at least.

The stadium is pulling out all the stops to help fuel a pennant-clinching run.

The Orioles' final homestand starts next Tuesday, the 17th, with a series against the Giants.

Then the Tigers come to town the following Friday, which kicks off the fan appreciation weekend.

There's a host of giveaways, like a crewneck sweatshirt on Sunday, for when fans are back in October.

It's not all just free swag.

"It really is about how do we make sure this is a place our entire community wants to come, wants to show up, so it's not just about what happens at the gates,” says Catie Griggs, president of business operations for the Baltimore Orioles.

“We’re gonna have some randomly selected fans to do things like throw out the first pitch."

Right now, the O's are a half-game behind the first-place Yankees in the AL East.

The first pitch tonight against the Red Sox is at 7:10 pm.