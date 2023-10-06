O's game and Joel/Nicks concert to bring heavy downtown traffic

BALTIMORE — More heavy traffic can be expected downtown Saturday.

It's a big day especially around the Camden Yards Sports Complex.

The Orioles and Texas Rangers face off for game one of the ALDS beginning at 1pm.

Then at 7pm Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks will perform live at M&T Bank Stadium.

Both the Orioles and Ravens share parking for their stadiums.

Those heading to the concert with pre-purchased stadium lot permits, can begin parking at 5:30pm.

Or if you don't have parking and prefer not to drive, there's always the MTA including MARC train, subway and light rail.

The agency has all hands on deck and is implementing express shuttle buses from Glen Burnie/Cromwell and Timonium Fairgrounds to Camden Yards starting at 8am through midnight.

Shuttle buses will also run Sunday for game two beginning at 11:30am.

Check the latest MTA service status here.