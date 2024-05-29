O's catcher James McCann adds gym teacher to his resume

BALTIMORE — He's a veteran presence behind the plate for the O's.

On Wednesday, he took on a second career, middle school gym teacher.

Catcher James McCann took a trip from Oriole Park to Harlem Park to help teach a physical education class.

Fifth to eighth graders from Harlem Park Elementary and Middle School got a crash course in baseball from the pro.

McCann says it's a unique experience, and that he's happy to give back to the community.

"I think about when I was 10, 11, 12 years old, if a professional athlete would come to my school and just hang out for 45 minutes to an hour, how meaningful that would have been to me. So, the opportunity to come back and give back to kids and just see the joy on their face, and take part in some activities with them, it's a lot of fun," McCann said.

The day was part of the Adopt A School program, a partnership between the Orioles and city schools that promotes student success.