Ornaments stolen from Christmas tree in Brunswick

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Someone has been on Santa's naughty list and will be getting coal for Christmas.

The community Christmas tree in Brunswick was stripped of all its ornaments.

Police say they've launched an investigation, interviewing people that may have been in the area.

They've gathered several pieces of evidence and this information will be released as the investigation continues.

"If you spot them glittering, twinkling so bright. Return them to us and we'll make it all right. For Christmas is magic, and joy's what we seek, so bring back the ornaments — but don't be a sneak," police said on Facebook.