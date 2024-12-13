Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Ornaments stolen from Christmas tree in Brunswick

Sexual Misconduct Office Holiday Parties
Swayne B. Hall/AP
In this Friday, Dec. 1, 2017, photo, ornaments hang on a Christmas tree on display in New York.
Sexual Misconduct Office Holiday Parties
Posted

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Someone has been on Santa's naughty list and will be getting coal for Christmas.

The community Christmas tree in Brunswick was stripped of all its ornaments.

Police say they've launched an investigation, interviewing people that may have been in the area.

They've gathered several pieces of evidence and this information will be released as the investigation continues.

"If you spot them glittering, twinkling so bright. Return them to us and we'll make it all right. For Christmas is magic, and joy's what we seek, so bring back the ornaments — but don't be a sneak," police said on Facebook.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices