Orioles to donate up to $500,000 to support Hurricane Milton relief efforts

The Orioles are doing their part to help communities affected by Hurricane Milton.

Through a partnership with the Community Foundation of Sarasota County, the O's committed to donating $250,000 and matching every additional dollar raised up to another $250,000 to help families and people affected by the hurricane across Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

The support could garner $500,000 to give resources to those who need them.

After that mark is met, the Patterson Foundation will donate another $100,000.

But they aren't done helping just yet. All proceeds from the Orioles' 2025 Spring Training 50/50 raffle will be donated to All Faiths Food Bank.

The Orioles will partner with the All Faiths Food Bank to host neighborhood distributions and will extend resources to those who need them.

"In times of crisis, it's essential for us to stand together as a community," said David Rubenstein, Orioles Owner and Control Person. “We hope that this match challenge inspires our fans and community members to give generously and help provide immediate relief for those affected by Hurricane Milton."

"I commend the Baltimore Orioles for living their values of strengthening our community by supporting their fans, friends, and neighbors in their second home," said Roxie Jerde, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Sarasota County "This partnership exemplifies the spirit of collaboration that is at the heart of Season of Sharing."

If you would like to donate, click here.