Orioles team store workers picket for better pay, benefits

BALTIMORE — With signs hung from their necks, union members marched outside the Orioles team store at Camden Yards.

Using the black Friday sales event as a chance to push back on Fanatics, the company that operates the store and policies.

"I'm all for it because we need equal rights, we need higher pay, we need more benefits," said Caroline Brooks.

Brooks works in the team store and says her bosses wouldn't let her leave during her lunch break.

She was able to walk out for a few minutes and speak with us.

The workers want better pay and full-time hours.

"It's been like fighting tooth and nail trying to get with fanatics to give us our rights, to give us a raise, better wages, better health benefits. It's like fighting tooth and nail cause they don't want to do right by their employees," said Brooks.

Caroline says the company is cutting people's hours to put them under the weekly limit where healthcare is required.

It's something the union has been fighting to change.

"This is one of the actions we have to put public pressure on them. We can also go to legislatures, city council. We'll do anything we can to make sure these employees have fair wages fair benefits," said Nnameke Onajeme.

For nearly two hours the union members marched in solidarity with the team store workers, still showing up to their jobs.

Caroline had a message for fanatics.

"I say we want better pay we want equal rights, we want a raise," said Brooks.

We did reach out to Fanatics for a comment on today's picket line.

The company has not responded to our request.