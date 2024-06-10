Orioles, T. Rowe Price announce sponsorship agreement with jersey patch

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are adding a new addition to the team, but they won't particularly be batting or pitching.

On Monday the team, and T. Rowe Price, announced their new sponsorship agreement.

The agreement was announced with the unveiling of the Orioles' new uniform patch.

Officials say the patch will dawn the team's uniforms for all regular season and post season games.

This is the first agreement negotiated by the new ownership group led by Baltimore native David Rubenstein.

“T. Rowe Price has called Baltimore home since our founding. We are deeply committed to the City — as is the Orioles organization,” said Rob Sharps, Chief Executive Officer and President of T. Rowe Price. “We are very excited to invest in our hometown team and our community, and we believe this partnership will help us attract more clients in the years to come.”

Along with the jersey patches, the sponsorship agreement will aim to elevate T. Rowe Price's brand, including ball park signage, media, and hospitality assets, as well as in-game activation, community programs, and a brand presence at the Orioles' spring training facility in Saratosa, Florida.

“We are ecstatic to enter into this partnership with T. Rowe Price and welcome them as the first organization to associate their name and brand on our uniforms,” said T.J. Brightman, Orioles Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. “This partnership acknowledges the strong Baltimore Orioles brand, and we are elated to bring together two Baltimore institutions to positively impact our Birdland community.”

The jersey patches will make their debut on June 11 when the O's host the Atlanta Braves.