Orioles' success spurring business in downtown Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Just a few blocks away from the home of the fourth best team in baseball – the momentum of a winning season is growing.

“You can see just the swarms of people coming down and not just the ones that come from the neighborhoods but people coming in from out of town as well," said Mark Green with Pratt Street Ale House.

Pratt Street Ale House – and other businesses are seeing a revival from the days of COVID spurred by the Orioles and CFG Bank Arena.

The newly renovated venue is booking more acts, bringing more people to downtown and the Inner Harbor.

TJ and Cindy came from out-of-town for the sixth straight year to see the O’s play.

“We just love the area, we love Camden Yards and we always make a point to stop here when we come down," said Cindy Shepardson.

More fans of the Inner Harbor than the Orioles, they’ve never paid too much attention to the standings, until this year when TJ noticed they were one of the best teams in baseball.

“That was exciting for us cause now the atmosphere, we always love the atmosphere of Camden Yards so we’re hoping it will be exciting this time around as well," said TJ Shepardson.

The Orioles are home for the next nine days — the start of a great week for the businesses benefiting from their success.