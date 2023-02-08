Watch Now
Orioles single game tickets go on sale Wednesday

Associated Press
Posted at 2:26 AM, Feb 08, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baseball season is quickly approaching as Orioles pitchers and catchers report to Sarasota for spring training next week.

Starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Orioles fans can purchase tickets to select games this year.

Part of the sale includes a limited number of tickets for the home opener against the New York Yankees April 6.

This year, Major League Baseball balanced their schedule, meaning the Orioles will play every team in the league.

Click here if you would like to purchase tickets. Click here for the full promotional schedule.

