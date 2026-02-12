Orioles owner David Rubenstein named in Epstein files

BALTIMORE — David Rubenstein, owner of the Baltimore Orioles, has been named in the Jeffery Epstein files.

Rubenstein is not accused of any wrongdoing.

According to the Department of Justice, Rubenstein only met with the late financier in November 2012.

An email exchange between the two reveals they tried to meet again later that month, but their schedules didn't line up.

The Epstein investigation began in 2005, when the parents of a 14-year-old girl reported she had been molested at the millionaire’s home in Palm Beach, Florida.

Police would identify at least 35 girls with similar stories.

Sentenced to 18 months in jail, Epstein was free by mid-2009.

In 2018, a series of Miami Herald stories about the plea deal prompted New York federal prosecutors to take a fresh look at the accusations.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019. One month later, he killed himself in his jail cell.

A year later, prosecutors charged Epstein’s longtime confidant, Ghislaine Maxwell, saying she’d recruited several of his victims and sometimes joined the sexual abuse. Convicted in 2021, Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison term.

WMAR-2 News reached out to Rubenstein's office for comment but has yet to hear back.