Orioles' new hospitality partner hosts job fair at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — They're looking for more workers at Camden Yards.

Levy, the new hospitality partner of the Orioles, hosted two job fairs this weekend. They are looking to fill a number of positions, including bartenders.

"Really I just finished bartending school. So, I was looking for something, and I felt like this would have been a great opportunity to kind of get my feet wet. And you know I want to meet new people, I want to work in a fast-paced, fun environment. So, I thought this would be great," said Kaitlyn Johnson.

Levy says it will welcome fans back to the ballpark with signature new dishes and upgraded technology for faster check-out.

The O's open their season in Boston on March 30.

Their home opener is Thursday, April 6, against the Yankees.

