BALTIMORE — Unfortunately, the Orioles laid an Easter egg today.

They get their first loss of the year in the season-opening finale against the Angels, 4-1.

Tyler Wells allowed four runs on five hits, including one homer. Anthony Santander went 0 for 4, losing his seven-game hit streak. Adley Rutschman got a donut too and went 0 for 4.

On the bright side of the bat, history has been made.

According to the Orioles public relations department, Baltimore’s starting pitchers each threw seven K’s in the first three games, notching 35 strikeouts total in this series. This hasn't happened for the birds since 1954.

Gunnar Henderson got his 10th career multi-walk game.