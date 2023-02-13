Orioles hosting Feb. 15 team job fair at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are hosting a February 15 job fair at Camden Yards.

A variety of gameday staffing positions are open for the upcoming 2023 season.

Team departments looking to hire include Event Staff, Guest Experience, Box Office, and Tarp Crew.

On-site interviews and on-the-spot hiring will be offered at the event.

The job fair takes place from 3 to 6pm on the Oriole Park Club Level, which can be accessed through Home Plate Plaza between Gates D and E.

Free parking is available in Lot A for those attending.

According to the Orioles, all gameday staff receive competitive wages, attendance bonuses, schedule flexibility, free game tickets, uniforms, meals, and parking.

Additionally all staff will be eligible to win an all-inclusive trip for two to the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle, and have exclusive employee-only meet and greets with Orioles players and coaches during the season.

Pre-registration for the event is encouraged, but not required. To register click here, or to apply for a job online click here.