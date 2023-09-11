Orioles host first lady, Lt. Governor to fill care packages for service members

BALTIMORE, MD — Orioles players, first lady Moore and Lt. Governor Miller took this field ahead of the Oriole's match-up with the St. Louis Cardinals to fill care packages for active duty service members.

Both women have spent time supporting active duty military members with their husbands serving overseas.

"​Having a husband who served in Afghanistan, 05-06, this is an honor to be able to support and send car packages to the service men and women who are protecting our country, who give us the ability to sleep at night because they stand on those walls and keep us safe," said first lady Dawn Flythe Moore.

The boxes included all the essentials like toothbrushes and soap along with some treats like cookies or Chef Boyardie.

As the Orioles were busy filling boxes a few Cardinals players and coaches came out to help them.

Manager Brandon Hyde spoke about the two teams coming together for something bigger than baseball.

"​Baseball is a fraternity and we're all in this together, this is about the true heroes overseas and what they're doing for us," said Brandon Hyde.

In total the group put together 70 boxes for the service members.

Operation We Care came out to help make sure the boxes were filled correctly so they'll make it to their destination.