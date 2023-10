PERRY HALL, Md. — The Orioles' mascots brought out a big crowd Thursday evening.

They took pictures and met fans, getting them excited for the playoffs.

Not only did the fans meet The Bird, but they also got to meet Mr. Splash.

"It was a long line, but it was worth it; it was really worth it. We got cards and this hat," two fans said. "Mr. Splash hyped us up."

Fans were also given free hats and baseball cards.

The event was part of their "Soak It In" series leading up to the postseason.