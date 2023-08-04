Orioles fans expecting big things from AL-leading O's

BALTIMORE — With a first place team, it's easy to understand why Orioles' fans show up early to get a glimpse of Camden Yards hours before game time.

For people like Jayne Lee, who have seen the ups and downs of Baltimore's baseball team, leading the American League is a sweet feeling.

"It's been phenomenal for me, it's been a long time coming," said Lee who was at the last Orioles game.

The Snow family, who traveled hours to be here, expecting wins for both of the games she's going to.

"This season has been so exciting because I've been watching since I was little, through the ups and the downs and we're finally back on an upswing," said Jennifer Snow.

Some fans watched the last World Series win in 83, others haven't been fans long enough to know the heartbreak of a 52-win season.

"What are you expecting from the game tonight," we asked young Hunter Raymer ,who recently became an O's fan.

"The Orioles to win," he confidently responded.

Noah Johnson started watching back in 2014, this is the first time he's been to Camden yards in more than three years.

"It's been exciting especially knowing they're in first place in a while and they're good this year," said Johnson.

All of the fans we talked to expect a deep playoff run.

"Oh, we're going to win it all," said Snow.

"World Series win," said Johnson.

The Orioles have a long way to go to raise the World Series trophy, but fans are behind them every step of the way.