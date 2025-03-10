Orioles bringing back the "orange-on-orange" uniform

BALTIMORE — The Orioles are getting a new alternate uniform, and it's a blast from the past.

The team announced an orange-on-orange uniform that first debuted in 1971, inspired by legend Brooks Robinson.

The O's last wore the uniforms 15 years ago, for a throwback game in 2010.

Now, the uniform will make a comeback on April 12, for a game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The first 15,000 fans at the game will get an orange Cedric Mullins T-shirt.

They can also be bought at the Orioles team store in person and online.