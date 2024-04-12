Orioles announce launch of Adopt-A-School campaign

BALTIMORE — A new campaign launched by the Baltimore Orioles looks to support students for the rest of their educational careers.

On Friday, the team announced their Adopt-A-School campaign, which was endorsed by Baltimore City Public Schools in support of Harlem Park Elementary Middle School.

Both the team and the school will join forces with a goal to strengthen community ties and promote youth development.

“When we say we want to create winners on and off the field in Baltimore, this partnership with the Baltimore Orioles, Harlem Park Elementary and Middle School, and Baltimore City Public Schools for their Adopt-a-School project is exactly what we mean,” said Governor Wes Moore. “The Orioles are committed to making truly impactful engagement in the Harlem Park community and this partnership will help provide much-needed assistance to the teachers, staff, and administrators and build a closer connection with students and their families.”

The O's will provide Harlem Park with a lot of different resources and opportunities to enhance the students' educational and athletic experience.

Those resources would include baseball and softball clinics, school supplies, trips to the ballpark, and the chance to interact with players, coaches, and staff.

A glimpse of the campaign was shown on Opening Day, when Aubree Singletary, a fourth grader, threw the first pitch to National Baseball Hall of Famer and Orioles legend Cal Ripken, Jr.

“The partnership between the Orioles and Harlem Park is teamwork at its finest. Harlem Park is working hard to meet its great potential,” said Sonja Brookins Santelises, Chief Executive Officer of Baltimore City Public Schools. “When institutions like the Orioles step up to support our schools, it inspires our students and opens doors to new opportunities. This partnership is a big moment for Harlem Park and our school system. Let’s go O’s!”