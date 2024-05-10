Oriole Bird gets "honorary mascot award" from American University

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Oriole Bird got another feather in his cap today, when he flew over to D.C. for a college graduation.

Baltimore's favorite mascot joined the Orioles' new owner, David Rubinstein, at American University. Rubinstein was a speaker at the commencement ceremony for the university's Kogod School of Business.

The Bird received an "honorary mascot award" from the university. It was called a first for the university.

I was honored to deliver the commencement address today @KogodBiz @AmericanU. Thanks to my friend and former colleague @DeanMarchick for his hospitality. Here are some pics. (@Orioles Bird told me he had a great time (in Bird speak, which I have been learning). pic.twitter.com/Ps58wTNEzd — David M. Rubenstein (@DM_Rubenstein) May 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Rubinstein told the graduating class that he asked the dean to pick the best students to join him in the owner's box at Camden Yards "and meet all the players" and hang out in the clubhouse.

He said: