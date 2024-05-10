Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Oriole Bird gets "honorary mascot award" from American University

Oriole Bird
American University
Oriole Bird gets "honorary mascot award"
Oriole Bird
Oriole Bird joins the American University mascot in a special collaboration
Posted at 5:15 PM, May 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-10 17:15:49-04

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Oriole Bird got another feather in his cap today, when he flew over to D.C. for a college graduation.

Baltimore's favorite mascot joined the Orioles' new owner, David Rubinstein, at American University. Rubinstein was a speaker at the commencement ceremony for the university's Kogod School of Business.

The Bird received an "honorary mascot award" from the university. It was called a first for the university.

Meanwhile, Rubinstein told the graduating class that he asked the dean to pick the best students to join him in the owner's box at Camden Yards "and meet all the players" and hang out in the clubhouse.

He said:

I hope to see a number of you at Camden Yards very, very soon.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices