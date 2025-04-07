'Original Beach Bar,' Sunset Cove permanently closes according to its facebook page

Sunset Cove, the beloved dockside oasis aka Middle River's original Beach Bar, is permanently closed according to its Facebook page.

This bar/restaurant, owned by Dave and Scott Steele, has been a staple in Middle River for over a decade.

The Cove was known for its relaxing atmosphere, variety of beverages, and great food.

It held a number of different themed events over the years, including game day Sundays, 4th of July celebrations, and even early spooky Halloween parties in the summer.

The Facebook post didn't give any reason for the shutdown but thanked their team and loyal customers.

