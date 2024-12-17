Oregon Ridge, Patterson Park ranked among top holiday sledding spots

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Two Baltimore-area parks have been named among the best spots for Christmas sledding.

Oregon Ridge Park in Cockeysville, and Baltimore City's Patterson Park, made it to the top 100 sledding spots nationwide, according to a poll done by Gunther Kia.

The "vast open spaces" of Oregon Ridge, "multiple sledding hills," and "peaceful setting" were noted by the poll.

Patterson Park was recognized for its "several hills of varying slopes," "central location and historic charm."

As you might expect, the top sledding spots went to states with truly tall peaks, vast national parks, and lots of snowfall, like Colorado, Wyoming and Alaska.

Oregon Ridge and Patterson Park came in 70th and 75th place.

Fun fact: did you know that, many decades ago, Oregon Ridge was apparently a "busy ski area"?

At any rate, enough people chose the scenic Baltimore destinations for this new ranking (Gunther Kia surveyed 3,000 families onine) that they're being recognized as local sledding hotspots.



Created by Gunther-Kia • Viewlarger version