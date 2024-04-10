Opportunity on the other side, DJS career fair brings youth hope

BALTIMORE — Organizations from across Baltimore made the trip into the juvenile justice center.

Hosting a career fair, youth in the center got a chance to see what opportunities are out there.

"Most people in here, almost everybody like they come from an unfortunate situation, it's good to see that there's a lot of opportunities out here," said the youth we talked with.

While we can't show their faces or share their names, TT, the young man we talked with just got his GED.

He's got plans to become a business owner and possibly get his CDL.

"One of the tables over here they focus on mechanics, I just feel like that's a life lesson," said TT.

This is the second year for the program.

It's already led to some of the students getting job offers.

"Really through Youthworks and the mayor's office they afforded the kids opportunities to get employment," said Danielle Jones, a counselor at DJS.

The goal is to get these youth off a path of crime.

"It is extremely important, otherwise they will go back to what got them into this place," said Jones.

"They wouldn't have had this exposure otherwise so now they can go home and utilize these resources in the community," added Jones.

The job offers won't come today but could help once they're released from DJS.