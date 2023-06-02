Operation Washout: U.S. Marshals lead in arrests of 95 violent fugitives

BALTIMORE — This makes the third time that the U.S. Marshals Service has taken the lead in Operation Washout—-directing a multi-agency blitz targeting violent fugitives.

“There’s nothing we can’t accomplish when we all work together,” said U.S. Marshal Johnny L. Hughes.

And it appears the third time was a charm.

“17 homicide arrests, 16 attempted murder arrests, 19 robbery arrests and 19 first degree assault arrests,” said Baltimore Police Comm. Michael Harrison.

Of the 95 suspects arrested, six are confirmed gang members, and the month-long operation also netted 10 firearms, a variety of drugs and cash, but make no mistake about it, the suspects are the prize.

“We are really focused on those actors that are committing the really violent crimes so we can make the community safer and so we focus on the worst of the worst,” said Task Force Commander Donald Snider.

“I can’t give you the specific gang or specific neighborhood,” added Harrison, “but I can say that individuals who committed crimes in Baltimore that were arrested were individuals who committed heinous, violent acts.”

While short on specifics, U.S. Attorney Erek Barron, who ordered the operation, says it sends a strong message that if you do something wrong, you will be held accountable.

“I know we have a long way to go, the murder rate in Baltimore in particular is unacceptable, but we have made significant strides this year,” said Barron, “We’re on the right track.”