Operation Backpack collects school supplies for local students

WHITE MARSH, Md. — Before long, kids will be heading back to school.

The goal is to make sure they are prepared.

The Baltimore County Police Department, Volunteers of America, and Ikea have teamed up for Operation Backpack.

They collected supplies outside of Ikea in White Marsh.

"Our goal is to collect enough backpacks and supplies for a couple hundred kids. And we're not just doing it here. We are partnering with other Ikea stores, including College Park and Woodbridge. Our goal for the entire Operation Backpack campaign is to support 3,000 kids this year," said Michelle Granger, Volunteers of American Chesapeake and Carolinas.

Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas has been doing this campaign for 14 years.

It covers Maryland, D.C., Virginia, and North Carolina.

Donation bins will be set up in the Ikea on Honeygo Boulevard through August 26.

