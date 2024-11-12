Open houses announced for Bay Bridge crossing plans

BALTIMORE — The plan to build a new Chesapeake Bay crossing moves forward, and residents can learn more this winter.

State transportation officials are holding three open houses in December about the Chesapeake Bay Crossing Study.

The open houses will show the plan to build a new Bay Bridge span right next to the existing bridge - and potential alternatives, like replacing the current bridge spans with two new bridge spans.

Study leaders will be available at the open houses to answer questions, but there won't be any formal presentations.

The meetings are:

Virtual Open House. Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024, 6-8 p.m. Anne Arundel County Open House. Monday, December 9, 2024, 6-8 p.m. Broadneck High School. 1265 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis, MD 21409

Monday, December 9, 2024, 6-8 p.m. Broadneck High School. 1265 Green Holly Drive, Annapolis, MD 21409 Queen Anne’s County Open House . Wednesday, December 11, 2024, 6-8 p.m.

. Wednesday, December 11, 2024, 6-8 p.m. Kent Island High School. 900 Love Point Road, Stevensville, MD 21666

The community can also send comments by January 13, either at the open houses, via baycrossingstudy.com , or by mailing a comment form to Bay Crossing Study, 2310 Broening Highway, Baltimore, MD 21224.

More informationis at baycrossingstudy.com .

