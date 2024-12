MILLERSVILLE, Md. — A two-vehicle crash at I-97 NB just before exit 10 shut down all but one shoulder going northbound in Millersville earlier this morning.

Responders are on the scene and Maryland State Police reports there has not been anyone transported to the hospital as of 8:40 a.m.

As of 8:53 a.m., one lane had opened up going northbound.

This story is developing and will be updated as we learn more.