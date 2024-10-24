Ongoing financial struggles force Trinity Lutheran Christian School in Joppa to close after 50+ years

JOPPA, Md. — For more than half-a-century young students have attended Trinity Lutheran Christian School in Joppa.

Sadly that long tradition is coming to an end.

"After several years of financial struggles at the school due to reduced enrollment, increased operating costs and expenses, Trinity Lutheran Church determined that it can no longer financially support the school beyond the 2024/2025 school year," Trinity leadership said in a statement.

The official decision was voted upon on October 20.

Currently Trinity offers early learning for children two years of age to PreK, a lower school reaching up to fifth grade, and a middle school.

For now plans are to keep the early learning center open beyond the school year. Only the lower and middle schools are expected to be impacted.

WMAR-2 News has received sad reaction from our readers and viewers, who've sent their children to Trinity.

"I personally have sent my child to Trinity for 6 years, and was going to send her to the school through 8th grade," one viewer told us. "We are devastated that they are closing. Everyone is shocked, and completely heartbroken."

For their part, Trinity said it would be a tough transition.

"We understand that this transition period will be challenging for all involved, including students, families and staff," Trinity said. "It is extremely important that we come together as a community to support one another as we do our best to finish this school year with a spirit of excellence with a positive environment for both our students and staff."