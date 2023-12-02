One woman dead, one man in critical condition following a crash in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead and one man in critical condition.

The crash happened Friday around 4:20 p.m. Officers responded to the 2200 block of Cross County Boulevard for a car crash with injuries.

When police arrived, they found two vehicles involved in a serious, “disabling” accident, according to authorities.

The female driver was unresponsive, and the male driver was suffering from a serious head injury. Both victims were taken to Sinai Hospital, where the female victim was pronounced.

The Accident Investigation Unit (AIU) was summoned to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this collision is asked to contact AIU investigators at 410-396-2606.