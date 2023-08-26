One woman dead following a pedestrian crash in Monkton

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on Wednesday in Monkton.

At around 8:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Monkton Road in Cockeysville for a report of an injured pedestrian.

When authorities arrived, they discovered that 69-year-old Julie Klien-Whitmore had been struck by a 2010 Chevrolet Silverado traveling eastbound.

The driver of the Silverado stayed at the scene, according to police. Klein-Whitmore was transported to an area hospital, where she later died shortly after 1 p.m.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.