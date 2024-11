BALTIMORE — A 34-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were shot in south Baltimore Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 4000 block of Orchard Avenue around 2:48pm.

Both people are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Authorities say the 34-year-old woman is in critical condition. The 40-year-old man is in stable condition.

Baltimore Detectives on the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.