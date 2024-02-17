One victim seriously injured after being thrown off of a car roof during a carjacking

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Aberdeen Police Department is investigating a violent carjacking that left one man seriously injured.

It happened Friday around 4:12 p.m. Officers were called to the 700 block of West Bel Air Avenue for a report of an armed carjacking with a man falling from a moving car.

When officers got there, they found a 21-year-old man lying in the middle of the road, suffering from severe head trauma.

Detectives then discovered a second victim, uninjured. They later learned that both victims had arrived at a hotel in the 700 block to pick up a friend.

After parking to make the pick-up, two unknown men entered the backseat of the car; one displayed a handgun and ordered them to drive.

A short drive later, when the car stopped at a stop sign, both victims fled, with one running away and the other jumping on the hood to thwart the theft.

The driver then sped off, leaving the victim hanging from the hood, eventually managing to throw the victim off the car, according to witnesses.

Later on, detectives found the stolen car abandoned on Krouse Court. A K-9 tracking dog was brought in to assist the investigation; however, the track was unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

The injured victim was transported to Bayview Medical Center, where he is listed in serious but stable condition.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked contact Detective Soto at 410-272-2121, press #8, and dial extension 124.