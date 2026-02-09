Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person shot at high school in Montgomery County, police say

Police car lights
Shutterstock
Police car lights
Posted
and last updated

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A shooting occurred inside Thomas S. Wooten High School in Rockville, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Police.

They have confirmed that one person was shot.

The school was placed on lockdown.

Previous posts from Montgomery County Police:

This story is developing and will be updates as more details become available.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WMAR 2 News App

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are