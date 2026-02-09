One person shot at high school in Montgomery County, police say

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A shooting occurred inside Thomas S. Wooten High School in Rockville, Maryland, according to Montgomery County Police.
They have confirmed that one person was shot.
The school was placed on lockdown.
UPDATE: The reunification site has been confirmed as Robert Frost Middle School located at 9201 Scott Drive in Rockville. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/3gHodgc16a— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2026
Previous posts from Montgomery County Police:
UPDATE: All students who ride a bus will take their regular routes home. Parents of bus riders are asked not to come to the school.— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2026
Reunification for non-bus riders will be shared shortly. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/VqnxVcFvkO
UPDATE: The reunification site will not be Robert Frost Middle School.— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2026
A best location is currently being determined and an update will be provided when available. #MCPNews #MCPD pic.twitter.com/9623nz3qbl
UPDATE: At this time, all roads to the school have been closed.— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2026
Parents are advised to go to Robert Frost Middle School at 9201 Scott Drive for reunification.
We will continue to post confirmed information and updates on X, as it becomes available. #MCPD #MCPNews pic.twitter.com/VtMwLR3OoM
This story is developing and will be updates as more details become available.