One person rescued from a 3-alarm apartment fire in Windsor Mill

Crews respond to a 3-alarm apartment fire in Windsor Mill, rescuing one resident
Posted at 7:53 AM, Dec 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-20 09:13:07-05

WINDSOR MILL — Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Fire Department arrived at 8 E. Bend Court, in Windsor Mill, just after 6 Wednesday morning to find an apartment on the second floor of a three-story apartment building on fire.

The fire spread to two other units. One person was rescued with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but 30 units were impacted by either fire or smoke damage.

MTA buses were used to keep people warm while fire crews determined next steps.

