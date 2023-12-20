One person rescued from a 3-alarm apartment fire in Windsor Mill

WINDSOR MILL — Fire crews responded to a three-alarm fire in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore County Fire Department arrived at 8 E. Bend Court, in Windsor Mill, just after 6 Wednesday morning to find an apartment on the second floor of a three-story apartment building on fire.

The fire spread to two other units. One person was rescued with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is still unknown but 30 units were impacted by either fire or smoke damage.

MTA buses were used to keep people warm while fire crews determined next steps.

