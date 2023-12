HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — A man was killed in a crash Friday morning in Howard County.

Around 7:45 a.m., a 2023 Volkswagen Taos was traveling on Route 32 when it left the roadway into the center median, struck the guardrail and continued into other lanes.

No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Some lanes of Route 32 were closed for about two day.

The investigation is ongoing.