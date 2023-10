PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire is investigating the case of a house fire that killed one person Saturday.

Authorities say the fire started shortly after 3 p.m. in the 900 block of 220th Street in Pasadena.

Fire officials say one person was killed during the fire, and another was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of right now, there is no information as to the identity of the person killed.

