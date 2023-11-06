One person killed following a crash involving a MTA bus

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police and MTA Police are investigating the cause of deadly pedestrian crash in downtown Baltimore Sunday night.
The crash happened at the intersection of East Pratt Street and Light Street.
That intersection is shut down. Police are asking people to avoid the area.
This story is developing. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.
BPD Officers & MTA Police are on scene of a fatal pedestrian accident at the intersection of E. Pratt and Light Streets. Please avoid the area, as the intersection is shutdown. pic.twitter.com/OAkV012GWy— Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) November 6, 2023