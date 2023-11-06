Watch Now
One person killed following a crash involving a MTA bus

Baltimore Police
One person killed following a pedestrian crash in downtown Baltimore Sunday.
Posted at 8:10 PM, Nov 05, 2023
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police and MTA Police are investigating the cause of deadly pedestrian crash in downtown Baltimore Sunday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of East Pratt Street and Light Street.

That intersection is shut down. Police are asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Stay tuned to WMAR for more updates.

