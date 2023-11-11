One person killed following a crash in Elkridge

ELKRIDGE, Md. — Howard County Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Elkridge on Saturday.

Around 11:14 a.m., a 2016 Hyundai Elantra was traveling south on Washington Boulevard near Troy Hill Drive when it attempted to make a U-turn and was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue also traveling south.

The driver of the Hyundai did not survive. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The three occupants of the Nissan were transported to Saint Agnes Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A portion of Washington Boulevard was closed for about three hours following the crash.