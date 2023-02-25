Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person is dead following a two-alarm row home fire in East Baltimore

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 11:03 PM, Feb 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 00:28:33-05

BALTIMORE — One person is dead following a two-alarm house fire in East Baltimore Friday, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.

In a tweet from the Baltimore Fire Union, the two-alarm fire consisted of three three-story row homes in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue.

The blaze is under control. Fire crews are now removing excess debris.

As of right now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Stay tuned to WMAR for any updates.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices