One person is dead following a two-alarm row home fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One person is dead following a two-alarm house fire in East Baltimore Friday, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.
In a tweet from the Baltimore Fire Union, the two-alarm fire consisted of three three-story row homes in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue.
The blaze is under control. Fire crews are now removing excess debris.
As of right now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.
Stay tuned to WMAR for any updates.
🔥2ND ALARM FIRE🔥— Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) February 25, 2023
2100 blk Homewood Av 21218#EastBaltimoreMidway@TheRobertStokes#BMORESBravest are extinguishing fires in at least (3) 3 story row homes. A 2nd alarm has been called. pic.twitter.com/8s7wUyj2ik