One person is dead following a two-alarm row home fire in East Baltimore

BALTIMORE — One person is dead following a two-alarm house fire in East Baltimore Friday, according to Baltimore City Fire Chief Roman Clark.

In a tweet from the Baltimore Fire Union, the two-alarm fire consisted of three three-story row homes in the 2100 block of Homewood Avenue.

The blaze is under control. Fire crews are now removing excess debris.

As of right now, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

