DUNDALK, Md. — Baltimore County Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Saturday.

Just before 12:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2000 block of Inverton Road, where they found a man suffering from at least a single gunshot wound.

Authorities at the scene immediately began life-saving efforts.

Police say the incident is still in the preliminary stages of the investigation, and more information will be released once it becomes known.