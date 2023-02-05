One person injured following a fire in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — One person is injured following a fire in Essex Saturday.
The fire began around 12:47 a.m., firefighter responded to the 300 block of South Marlyn Avenue.
When crews arrived they discovered heavy fire showing on the side of the building. The fire was under control at 1:25 a.m.
One person was transported to an area hospital to be be treated for minor burns.
Three adults were displaced due to the fire.
At 0047 hrs, crews were dispatched 331 S. Marlyn Ave, Essex 21221, for a bldg fire. Crews arrived at 0050 hrs with heavy fire showing on the side of the bldg. Fire was under control at 0125 hrs. One adult transported by M7 for minor burns, and 3 adults were displaced. RA— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) February 4, 2023