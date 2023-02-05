One person injured following a fire in Essex

ESSEX, Md. — One person is injured following a fire in Essex Saturday.

The fire began around 12:47 a.m., firefighter responded to the 300 block of South Marlyn Avenue.

When crews arrived they discovered heavy fire showing on the side of the building. The fire was under control at 1:25 a.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital to be be treated for minor burns.

Three adults were displaced due to the fire.