One person injured following a fire in Essex

Posted at 7:27 PM, Feb 04, 2023
ESSEX, Md. — One person is injured following a fire in Essex Saturday.

The fire began around 12:47 a.m., firefighter responded to the 300 block of South Marlyn Avenue.

When crews arrived they discovered heavy fire showing on the side of the building. The fire was under control at 1:25 a.m.

One person was transported to an area hospital to be be treated for minor burns.

Three adults were displaced due to the fire.

