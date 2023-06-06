One person injured during house fire in Severn

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Severn.

Crews are extinguishing a house fire in the 100 block of Gambrills Road.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, one person is in serious condition.

AACoFD fire investigators are on the scene.

