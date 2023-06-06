Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

One person injured during house fire in Severn

Fire Truck
Storyblocks
A fire truck is parked in the bay with all of the fire fighting equipment and gear ready to go.
Fire Truck
Posted at 8:11 PM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 20:33:35-04

SEVERN, Md. — Anne Arundel County firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Severn.

Crews are extinguishing a house fire in the 100 block of Gambrills Road.

According to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, one person is in serious condition.

AACoFD fire investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices