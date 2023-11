TOWSON, Md. — Crash team investigators are trying to determine what caused a single-vehicle crash in Towson on Saturday night.

At 11:25 p.m., officers responded to the 6400 block of York Road where they discovered a car left the roadway and struck a BGE pole.

The driver was taken to a local hospital for their injuries. Their condition is unknown at this time.

BGE responded to the area and made repairs to the pole.