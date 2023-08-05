Watch Now
One person in critical condition following a 3-alarm fire

Posted at 4:31 PM, Aug 05, 2023
BALTIMORE — One person was in critical condition Saturday following a three-alarm fire in Southwest Baltimore.

Fire crews responded to the 2100 block of Ramsay Street for a report of a row home fire.

Officials say they pulled one unconscious victim from the home, suffering from a cardiac arrest.

That person was treated at the scene and was later placed in critical condition.

No information has been provided on the identification of the victim.

The fire was placed under control around 3 p.m. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

