One person hospitalized following a mobile home fire in Edgewood

EDGEWOOD, Md. — One person is hospitalized Thursday following a fire in Edgewood.

Shortly before 7 pm, fire crews responded to the 1900 block of Michael Drive for reports of a house fire.

When units arrived, they discovered smoke coming from a mobile home. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

One resident was taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview for treatment of burn and smoke inhalation.

Authorities say that one firefighter fell through the floor but was uninjured.

Maryland State Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.