One person hospitalized after three-vehicle crash involving dump truck on I-695

Officials are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash on I-695.

According to the Maryland State Police, troopers responded to the inner loop of Interstate 695 before Exit 23B for reports of a three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck.

Officials tell WMAR that the dump truck was overturned, causing a spill.

One person was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Roads still remain closed at this time.

It was reported at 3:35 pm that two left lanes were open on the inner loop I-695 prior to I-83.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*