A person was injured Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash on I-70.

Troopers responded to I-70 West near mile marker 72 around 2:30 p.m.

Authorities say the crash involved a Toyota 4Runner and a truck tractor.

The driver of the Toyota was flown to Shock Trauma by the Maryland State Police for treatment of their injuries.

Lane closures are currently in place.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*